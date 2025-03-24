Former Indian cricketer and Indian Premier League commentator Harbhajan Singh has found himself at the center of a racism controversy following his remarks on England pacer Jofra Archer. During a recent IPL 2025 broadcast, Harbhajan compared Archer to a 'Kaali Taxi in London', a comment that has sparked widespread outrage on social media and among cricketing circles.

During a live discussion, Harbhajan reportedly made a casual comparison between Archer's appearance and the black cabs of London, a remark that many found offensive and racially insensitive. The statement quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and experts condemning it as inappropriate and discriminatory.

Backlash and reactions

As the clip went viral, social media users and cricket fans demanded immediate action against the former Indian off-spinner. Many called for a ban on Harbhajan from IPL commentary and other cricketing roles. Some users highlighted that such remarks perpetuate racial stereotypes and have no place in modern cricket.

The controversy also drew reactions from notable figures in cricket. While some former players defended Harbhajan, claiming his words were taken out of context, others criticised him for making an insensitive statement. Various cricket boards and organisations have yet to issue an official response.

Harbhajan's response

Following the backlash, Harbhajan Singh issued a statement attempting to clarify his remarks. He insisted that his comment was not intended to be racist and apologised if it hurt anyone’s sentiments. However, many fans and critics believe the apology was not sufficient, with calls for stronger action continuing to grow.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing body have not yet taken any formal action against Harbhajan, but discussions are reportedly underway regarding potential consequences. If found guilty of violating IPL’s code of conduct, Harbhajan could face suspension from his commentary duties or other penalties.

(With inputs from agencies)