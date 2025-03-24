A high-profile gymnastics coach, trainer of multiple Olympians and long-time owner of one of Melbourne’s largest gym providers has been charged with seven child sex offences.

Ross Bouskill, former owner of Jets Gymnastics, appeared via video link at Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court in Melbourne on Monday (March 24), The Guardian reported.

His lawyer, Ian Robertson, said he plans to defend himself on all seven charges, the report said. The charges include allegedly showing his private parts in front of a child and allegedly making a girl remove her top so that he could take pictures.

In 2020, he handed over control of Jets Gymnastics, which includes seven locations in Victoria, after almost 30 years of ownership. He now runs a business consulting agency.

Victorian police allege he groped a girl's leg and moved his hand up towards her private part in 1995. For the next 15 years, seven such allegations were made against him.

Three more charges of allegedly touching the outside of child’s private part relate to a period between 2010 and 2011. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail. The matter is set down for a contest mention in June.

Ex Dodgers pitcher Urias suspended over domestic violence case

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will be suspended from baseball until July after violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, the league said.

The 28-year-old Mexican left-hander has not played professionally since being placed on administrative leave in September 2023 following his second arrest on domestic violence allegations.

Urias, whose eight seasons at the Dodgers included throwing the final out in the team's 2020 World Series victory, was released by the team at the end of the 2023 season.

(With inputs from agencies)