Credit should be given where it’s due. Tilak Varma, India’s match-winner at the Chepauk against England, attributed head coach Gautam Gambhir’s advice after he pulled off a stunning run-chase to see the home side taking a 2-0 lead in this five-match series. Tilak remained unbeaten on 72 off 55 balls as India completed a two-wicket win in Chennai.

The left-handed batter made most of his chance, smoking several beautiful-looking shots for boundaries, with a scoop over the fine leg for a massive six to pacer Jofra Archer being the best of the lot.

Though he rode on his luck to see India through, Tilak revealed his chat with Gambhir, which helped him walk out as the star of the night.

No better feeling than playing for my country 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ABKvP1qD6o — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) January 25, 2025

“First of all, the wicket was slightly too paced, and other wickets were falling. So, actually, I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday. He said that ‘whatever happens, according to the situation you should play, you should be flexible in batting’,” Player of the Match Tilak said at the post-match presentation.

"Whenever the team needs, if you want 10 runs in an over, you can take the charge. Or else, if the low score or 7-8 runs if you need an over, he said to take that one boundary in the over and stand at the non-striker in the end," Varma continued, revealing what coach Gambhir said to him ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Tilak came onto bat after Sanju Samson’s wicket inside the Powerplay and held one end since. Alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak took the attack to the opposition, mainly going after the pace duo of Archer and Mark Wood.

How Tilak and Ravi won the match for India

Though the spinners and the middle over spells put brakes on his and India’s beaming run-rate, Tilak’s partnership with spinner Ravi Bishnoi won the game for India.

Reflecting on the stand that kept everyone on their toes, including the fans, Tilak said, "I told Ravi, hold the shape and look to hit in the gap. So, if you see he has done one flick against the fast bowler, and one four for the living stand has been extraordinary. That gave us a little more to finish the game a little more easier."

Besides, Tilak entered the record books with his unbeaten knock in Chennai, registering over 300 runs in his last four T20I innings (107* vs SA, 120* vs SA, 19* vs ENG and 72* vs ENG), remaining unbeaten in all.

(With inputs from agencies)