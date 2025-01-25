India’s Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock in the Chennai T20I as they beat England by two wickets on Saturday (Jan 25). Needing 166 runs to win, it was Varma and his resilient knock at the top that helped India down the visitors as they now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Varma leads from front

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India did not have the best of starts to their innings as they chased 166 runs target. The hosts were 19/2 in the Powerplay as they lost Abhishek Sharma (12) and Sanju Samson (5) early. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also did not impress having followed his duck in Kolkata with a 12-run knock before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse.

The Indian team then lost wickets at consistent intervals before Washington Sundar’s 26-run helped India get back into the contest. From 78/5 India went on to win the match by two wickets as the likes of Arshdeep Singh (6) and Ravi Bishnoi (unbeaten 9) played an important role in India’s win.

Buttler leads after England batting collapse

Batting first, England did not have the best of starts as they lost Philip Salt (4) and Ben Duckett (3) inside the opening four overs of the England innings. Skipper Jos Buttler then got a good helping hand from Harry Brook (13) and Jamie Smith (22) as England built on their innings. Buttler was the top scorer with 45 runs in 30 deliveries which included 3 sixes and 2 fours.

Brydon Carse also contributed with 31 off 17 and helped England reach a total of 165/9 in their 20 overs.

The two teams will next meet on Tuesday (Jan 28) with India standing an opportunity to win the T20I series.