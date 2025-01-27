Australia batter Mitchell Owen had a dream outing in Big Bash League (BBL) Final 2025 on Sunday (Jan 27), smashing the joint-fastest hundred in tournament history off 39 balls and the fastest in BBL Final. Owen, playing for Hobart Hurricanes, scored 108 off 42 ball and become only the second player in history to score a hundred in the BBL Final after Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald in 2015.

Who is Mitchell Owen

Owen is a medium-pacer all-rounder who made his BBL debut in 2021 for Hobart Hurricanes. Prior to current season, Owen played just BBL games in four seasons and managed 79 runs only with a best of 28. He was promoted top of the order in 2024/25 season and went on to hit 452 runs - the highest in the season.

Owen hit two hundreds in BBL 2024/25 season - 101 not out against Perth Scorchers in December 2024 and 108 in the BBL Final on Sunday. He also took three wickets in the 11 games he played this season.

Owen represents Tasmania in domestic Sheffield Shield cricket and made his debut in first class cricket in December 2023 against South Australia. He has played 12 FC games so far and scored 521 runs at an average of 30 with a highest of 83. He also has 14 wickets to his name in FC.

In List A cricket, Owen has scored 129 runs in 15 games at an average of 11 and highest of 29. The batter still needs to take off at the domestic level, and this BBL season could be the first step towards that.

Hurricanes win maiden BBL title

In the BBL Final 2025, Thunder were asked to bat first and scored 182/7 - the fourth highest total in first innings of a BBL Final. Jason Sangha top scored for Thunder with 67, while Hurricanes' skipper Nathan Ellis took 3/23, including two wickets in two balls.

In reply, Hurricanes blazed through the target in just 14.1 overs and won the match by seven wickets.