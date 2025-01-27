Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis led from the front during the BBL Final against Sydney Thunder on Monday (Jan 27) and took two wickets in two balls when his team needed the most. Thunder were getting away in the final match with an opening partnership of 97 runs when Ellis came back and halted the proceedings.

Ellis' two wickets in two balls stops Thunder

Nathan Ellis had given away eight runs in his first over before he came back to bowl the 11th over of the innings. He found his counterpart Warner's edge which the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade caught easily.

Warner scored 48 runs off 32 balls in 97-run opening partnership with Jason Sangha. Watch the wicket below:

David Warner departs!



The Hurricanes have their first wicket of The Final, as the Thunder skipper falls for 48. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/mGUFL0ybdx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

For his second wicket, Ellis found inside edge of Matthew Gilkes' bat as the ball rattled the stumps. Watch the wicket below:

Bowled him first ball!



All of a sudden, Nathan Ellis is on a hat-trick at Ninja Stadium 😳 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/Szm3ZShVpN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Earlier, Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bowl first. Thunder openers took the game away quickly as they scored 54 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. After Ellis' twin blows, the momentum changed and Thunder found it hard to score freely.

Thunder entered the last five overs with139/4 and Sangha still on crease. The batter, however, was dismissed by Ellis in the 16th over after scoring a fine 67. Riley Meredith then took two wickets in two balls in the 19th over as Thunder finished at 182/7 in 20 overs.