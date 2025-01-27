BBL Final 2025 Highlights: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder from Hobart. Hurricanes, led by Nathan Ellis, finished at the top of the points table by winning seven of their 10 league games and lost only two games while one ended in no result.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are led by David Warner who managed just five wins in 10 games and lost three while two games ended in no results.

Thunder managed to enter the final after beating Melbourne Stars in the knockout game and hometown rivals Sydney Sixers in the qualifer. Thunder captain Warner is currently the highest run scorer in the BBL this season with 357 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 140.55 He has also managed three fifties with a best of 88 not out.

For Hurricanes, Mitchell Owen has scored the most runs 244 in 10 innings - also the third most in the season. Owen has hit these runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 191. His highest is 101 not out this season.

Follow the Thunder vs Hurricanes BBL Final updates below