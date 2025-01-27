BBL Final 2025 Highlights: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder from Hobart. Hurricanes, led by Nathan Ellis, finished at the top of the points table by winning seven of their 10 league games and lost only two games while one ended in no result.
Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are led by David Warner who managed just five wins in 10 games and lost three while two games ended in no results.
Thunder managed to enter the final after beating Melbourne Stars in the knockout game and hometown rivals Sydney Sixers in the qualifer. Thunder captain Warner is currently the highest run scorer in the BBL this season with 357 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 140.55 He has also managed three fifties with a best of 88 not out.
For Hurricanes, Mitchell Owen has scored the most runs 244 in 10 innings - also the third most in the season. Owen has hit these runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 191. His highest is 101 not out this season.
Jan 27, 2025 16:52 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hobart wins!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hurricanes have blown Thunder away, sepcially Mitchell Owen who hit the joint-fastest BBL ton off just 39 balls. Hurricanes chased the 183-run target in 14.1 overs.
Sydney Thunder: 182/7 (Sangha 67, Ellis 3/23)
Hobart Hurricanes: 185/3 in 14.1 overs (Owen 108)
Hurricanes win by 7 wickets
Jan 27, 2025 16:24 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Finally Owen is gone but he has done enough damage and it is Hurricanes' final to lose now.
Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: 139/3 in 10.2 overs
Mitchell Owen c sub (HD Weibgen) b Andrews 108
Jan 27, 2025 16:20 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 10
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Owen is not stopping and Thunder are not able to find a way to even contain him as he reached his 100 and Hurricanes are just 50-odd runs away from victory.
Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: 138/2 in 10 overs (Owen 108, McDermott 5)
Jan 27, 2025 16:12 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: One brings two as Sangha strikes twice in the same over, momentum changin again?
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 111/1 in 7.5 overs
Nikhil Chaudhary c McAndrew b T Sangha 1
Jan 27, 2025 16:10 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Finally some respite for Thunder as they get a wicket but is it too late? Also, Owen is still on the crease!
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 109/1 in 7.2 overs
Caleb Jewell c Warner b T Sangha 13
Jan 27, 2025 16:02 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 6
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Mitchell Owen in really in a hurry to finish the match as quickly as possible as the Hurricanes score almost 100 in the first six overs and now need just run ball
Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: 98/0 in 6 overs (Owen 76, Jewell 12)
Jan 27, 2025 15:50 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 3
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Mitchell Owen has taken the opposition by storm as Hurricanes go past 50 in the first three overs! This is fast becoming a one-sided final if it goes likes that for some more overs.
Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: 62/0 in 3 overs (Owen 67, Jewell)
Jan 27, 2025 15:20 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 20 (Innings ends)
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hurricanes have done well to stop Thunder fo less than 190 here, sensational bowing effort the oprning partnership of 97 runs between Sangha and Warner. Hobart skipper Nathan Ellis led from the front and took three wickets including two in two in 11th over which changed the momentum of the match.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 182/7 in 20 overs (Sangha 67, Ellis 3/23)
Jan 27, 2025 15:02 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Ellis strikes again and takes third wicket of the innings out of four Thunder batters out and it is Jason Sangha this time. What a blow for Thunder
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 146/4 in 16 overs
Jason Sangha c McDermott b Ellis 67
Jan 27, 2025 14:57 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 15
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Sangha is key for Thunde as they aim to finish big in the last five overs.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 139/3 in 15 overs (Sangha 66, Davies 4)
Jan 27, 2025 14:53 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Thunder lose third wicket as Riley Meredith takes out Englishman Sam Billings.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 134/3 in 14.2 overs
Sam Billings b Meredith 20
Jan 27, 2025 14:35 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis strikes for the second time in two balls and how the game has turned.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 97/2 in 10.3 overs
Matthew Gilkes b Ellis 0
Jan 27, 2025 14:33 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: WICKET!
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis brings himself on and takes out his opposition number Warner who played a great hand of 48 in the final.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 97/1 in 10.2 overs
David Warner c †Wade b Ellis 48
Jan 27, 2025 14:27 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 10
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Thunder have been sensational in the final so far that too in the oppostion's ground. The opening stand is still going strong with both the openers nearing their individual fifty as the team score nears 100.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 97/0 in 10 overs (Sangha 47, Warner 48)
Jan 27, 2025 14:13 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 6 (Powerplay complete)
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: This is a great start for Thunder who have coms out of the powerplay without losing a single wicket and scored at a run rate of 9 and about. Sangha has been sensational so far while Warner, highest run scorer of the season, playing the supportive role.
This is also the best opening stand for Thunder this season and what a time for it to come.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 58/0 in 6 overs (Sangha 33, Warner 25)
Jan 27, 2025 14:06 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: First six of Final | WATCH
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live:
Here's your first SIX of The Final!
Jason Sangha goes big against Riley Meredith. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/wWdOHffqkB
Jan 27, 2025 13:59 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: End of Over 3
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Jason Sangha and skipper David Warner have started the innings well for Thunder and have given them a decent start in the final so far. Sangha, particularly has taken the charge of socring fast while Warner plays second fiddle.
Sydney Thunder Live Score: 32/0 in 3 overs (Sangha 25, Warner 7)
Jan 27, 2025 13:36 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Playing XI
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Here are the playing XI for both teams
Hobart Hurricanes: 1 Mitch Owen, 2 Caleb Jewell, 3 Matthew Wade (wk), 4 Ben McDermott, 5 Tim David, 6 Nikhil Chaudhary, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 Nathan Ellis (capt), 9 Cameron Gannon, 10 Peter Hatzoglou, 11 Riley Meredith
Sydney Thunder: 1 David Warner, 2 Jason Sangha, 3 Matthew Gilkes, 4 Sam Billings (wk), 5 Ollie Davies, 6 Chris Green, 7 George Garton, 8 Nathan McAndrew, 9 Tom Andrews, 10 Wes Agar, 11 Tanveer Sangha
Jan 27, 2025 13:35 IST
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Toss
Hurricanes vs Thunder BBL Final Live: Hobart captain Nathan Ellis won the toss and elected to bowl first.