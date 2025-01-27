Hobart Hurricanes batter Mitchell Owen smashed multiple records in the BBL Final against Sydney Thunder on Monday (Jan 27) with his 39-ball hundred during the chase of 183. Owen's ton is the joint-fastest in BBL history and the fastest in BBL Final. Thanks to his innings, Hurricanes won the BBL 2024/25 season title by seven wickets as they chased down the target in 14.1 overs.

Owen tames Thunder with fastest ton

Owen started the innings with two fours and six in the first over before hitting one each of six and a four in the second over. Thanks to Owen, Hurricanes crossed the 50-run mark in three overs only with the batter hitting three sixes in the third over.

In the fourth over, Owen reached his fifty off just 16 ball - fastest in a BBL final, third fastest overall and fastest for Hurricanes as well. Watch the moment below:

Mitch Owen has just made the fastest fifty in a BBL Final!



It's also the fastest Hurricanes fifty, and the third-fastest in BBL history. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/2vuSvM7GVz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Hobart openers Owen and Caleb Jewell added 98 runs in the first six overs, surpassing David Warner and Jason Sangha's record for the highest opening partnership in the BBL Final set up in the first innings only. Owen had scored 76 off those runs with eight sixes and five fours.

The batter reached his hundred in the 10th over off just 39 balls—only the second player ever to score a ton in a BBL Final after Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers) in 2015. Owen's hundred is also the fastest in a BBL Final. Watch the hundred below:

EQUAL-FASTEST BBL HUNDRED 😱



Mitch Owen has just brought up a BBL century off 39 balls! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/sZGbD0Umdh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

He eventually got out for 108 off 42 balls - hitting 11 sixes - the joint second most in a BBL match and the most in a BBL Final innings.

Earlier, Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bowl first. Thunder's opening pair, however, added 97 runs for the opening wicket and put Hobart under pressure.

Hurricanes' skipper Nathan Ellis then took two wickets in two balls in the 11th over, which changed the momentum of the match. The Thunder could not get the momentum back on their side from their on despite Sangha's 67-run innings and eventually finished at 182/7 in 20 overs.