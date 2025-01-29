The anticipation around Virat Kohli playing his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly 13 years has reached its peak and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set for it. The state cricket body is expecting a crowd around 10,000 on day 1 of their match against Railways which starts Thursday (Jan 30).

Advertisment

DDCA offers free entry for fans

With great build-up around Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy in nearly a decade, DDCA has announced free entry for the fans.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Return Updates

Advertisment

“The Gautam Gambhir Stand will be open for the spectators. The fans can enter from Gate No 16 and 17. Gate No 6 will also be open for the DDCA members and guests. We are expecting a 10,000 crowd for the first day,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told news outlet The Indian Express.

Also Read: 'What are you saying...,' says India star Virat Kohli when offered help to carry kit

“It’s a free entry. The fans just need to bring their original copy of their Aadhaar card and its photocopy as well. The arrangements for the fans have been made. It will be like any international or an IPL match,” Sharma added.

Advertisment

The DDCA is planning to increase the security as well as ask Delhi Police for help to manage the crowd that may visit the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch Virat Kohli play.

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us. We have enhanced our private security, so we have initiated all these arrangements, and we will attempt to ensure there is no inconvenience for the fans when they come on January 30 to see the match," DDCA secretary Sharma had said, as reported by media outlet Times of India.

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs. UP won the match by six wickets.