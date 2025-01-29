India batter Virat Kohli's practice with Delhi Ranji Trophy team and his presence around it have made their match against Railway from January 30 a big fest. With all the eyes set on Kohli, every movement is big captured to see how the India star is getting ready and treating his old friends being such a superstar.

Advertisment

Kohli, however, has been the same as he was when starting his career with Delhi, and it was evident in one of the incidents that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (Jan 28). Kohli was seen carrying his own kit and was offered help, but the batter denied it with a laugh.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Return Updates

“Virat, let them help you,” said Delhi team manager Mahesh Bhati when he saw Kohli carrying his own kit, as reported by media outlet Time of India.

Advertisment

"What are you saying? This is my gear, I’ll carry it myself,” Kohli replied to the offer with a smile, showing he's still the same guy he was in 2012.

Also Read: Kohli’s Ranji return: Delhi gears up for a Virat show

Kohli Back In Ranji Trophy

Advertisment

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs.

He is one of the high-profile players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, to feature in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams.

The participation comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for the player to play domestic cricket after the recent series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

Kohli is considered one of the finest batters ever to play the games with 50 tons in ODI—a world record—and more than 80 tons in international cricket—second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.