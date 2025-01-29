Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to domestic cricket when he takes the field with Delhi against Railways on Thursday (Jan 30). This will be Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match for Delhi since 2012 when he played against Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the match, his teammates are joyed by India star's presence who has more than 80 tons to his name in international cricket - second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.

Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, the 25-year-old uncapped batter, also revealed Kohli's batting position and the India batter's advice to the team.

"He will bat at No. 4. He encouraged us to stay positive and express ourselves confidently," Badoni said on the eve of match against Railways as reported by news agency PTI.

Badoni had also led Rishabh Pant in Delhi's last match against Saurashtra from January 23-25.

"I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back to back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya," acknowledged the young Delhi skipper.

DDCA set to Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback

Meanwhile, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is expecting a crowd around 10,000 on day 1 of their match against Railways, which starts Thursday (Jan 30). With great build-up around Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy in nearly a decade, DDCA has announced free entry for the fans.

The DDCA is also planning to increase the security as well as ask Delhi Police for help to manage the crowd that may visit the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch Virat Kohli play.

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs. UP won the match by six wickets.