The Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan’s first global cricket event in nearly three decades, turned into a massive financial and logistical failure. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered an 85 per cent loss after investing $100 million but hosting only one completed home match.

Financial setback

According to The Telegraph, the PCB spent PKR 18 billion ($58 million) upgrading three venues—Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi—exceeding their budget by 50 per cent. An additional $40 million was spent on event preparations. However, the revenue generated from hosting fees, ticket sales, and sponsorships amounted to just $6 million, leading to a staggering $85 million loss.

Pakistan played only one match at home against New Zealand at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Their game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out without a toss, while two of the remaining eight matches held in Pakistan met the same fate.

In the aftermath, Pakistani cricketers faced severe pay cuts. Match fees in the National T20 Championship were slashed by 90 per cent, and reserve player payments saw an 87.5 per cent reduction. While players were shifted to budget accommodations, Pakistan Cricket Board officials reportedly continued drawing hefty salaries.

According to Dawn, match fees were reduced from $460 to $115 without any official announcement. However, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi later intervened, revising the amount to $345 per match, still $115 lower than the previous year.

Despite the investment, the tournament saw shockingly low attendance, especially in matches involving the Pakistan cricket team.

The opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi had significant empty stands, a sight that was unexpected for a cricket-loving nation. Security concerns, high ticket prices, lack of promotional efforts, and the team’s dismal on-field performances contributed to the diminishing interest among fans.

