ODI World Cup Final: Pat Cummins breaks Indian hearts with prize wicket of Virat Kohli

Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke millions if not billions of hearts in the Indian innings on Sunday (Nov 19) after the prize wicket of Virat Kohli. The former Indian batter who has enjoyed a stellar ODI World Cup so far was dismissed for 54 by Cummins that has seen his batting campaign come to an end. The wicket proved to be decisive after the Aussies produced the breakthrough at the right moment in the match.

Cummins breaks Indian hearts

On the third ball of the 29th over, Cummins's low delivery was played by Virat who surprised him big time with the ball hitting the stumps. This resulted in Virat departing for 54 after reaching his ninth fifty of the tournament. The wicket proved crucial for the Aussies as it ended a partnership of 67 runs with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. Virat ended his batting stint with 765 runs in 11 matches at the ODI World Cup.

At the time of writing, India were 162/4 after 32 overs as Rahul (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (5) as they looked to steady the ship for the hosts. Earlier, It was a double jolt for Team India after Australia jolted the Men in Blue in quick succession. India lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession as the Aussies stamped their authority on the contest. Rohit was dismissed on 47 after a superb catch by Travis Head while Shreyas was dismissed on 4 by opposition skipper Pat Cummins. This resulted in India being 81/3 after 10.2 overs at one stage.

Having put into bat first, Rohit and Shubman Gill (4) started the innings on a positive note with the former taking an attacking role. Rohit in the fourth over cleared his intentions and hit Josh Hazlewood for a big six before Gill was dismissed in the next over. Rohit’s innings consisted of 3 sixes and 4 fours and saw the Aussies on the backfoot momentarily.

What happened at toss?