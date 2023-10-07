ODI World Cup 2023: Watch Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf sends stumps flying vs Netherlands to light up tournament

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 6 in Hyderabad to start their campaign with a win. The victory was more hard fought than the 81-run margin suggests and the credit goes to Pakistan bowlers for taking their team home, especially Haris Rauf.

The pacer took three wickets in the match including a couple in the same over before sending the stumps flying of Netherland's last wicket Paul van Meekeren to light up the World Cup. It was a length ball from Rauf which came back in, missed the bat and hit the leg-stump, uprooting it and making it cartwheel as the bowler erupted in jubilation. Have a look at the wicket here:

Apart from Rauf's three wickets Hasan Ali, who replaced injured Naseem Shah in the Pak squad, took two. Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Shaheeh Afridi took one each from the rest of the wickets.

Chasing 287, Netherlands were in a decent situation with 120/2 in the 24th over before Shadab Khan got opener Vikramjit Singh (52) out. Rauf's double-wicket over shortly after put Pakistan on top and they made no mistakes after that. Netherlands' Bas de Leede continued to fight in the face of falling wickets, scoring 67 off 68 but didn't get the support from the other end.

Earlier, Pakistan were in a soup after losing the toss and batting first as they lost three wickets for 38 inside 10 overs including skipper Babar Azam. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, who both scored 68, then added 120 runs for the fourth wicket to provide some stability to Pak innings.

Bas de Leede then bowled a double-wicket over to rattle Pakistan but handy knocks by Shadab Khan (32) and Mohammad Nawaz (39) kept them in the game. de Leede returned once more and took two more wickets in one over again as Pakistan crossed 250 with two more wickets left.