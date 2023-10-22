India pacer Mohammed Shami struck on his first ball of the 2023 ODI World Cup while playing against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala. Shami, who didn't play in the first four matches for India, came back in the side as Shardul Thakur's replacement and immediately made an impact.

Bowling the ninth over of the innings, Shami bowled a length delivery to Kiwi opener Will Young, who inside edged the ball onto his stumps. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Young, who scored 17, was the second wicket to fall for New Zealand as they had a horrible start after being asked to bat first. Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah started off brilliantly, giving away just 11 runs in the first five overs.

Siraj was also able to get Kiwi Devon Conway - their most prolific batter this World Cup - caught out for duck on the leg side in the fourth over of the innings. By the end of 10 overs, New Zealand, who are at the top of the points table, had just 34 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of two wickets.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. It would be for the fifth straight time in this World Cup, the Indian Team will be batting second, hoping to continue their unbeaten run while chasing.

Considering how well the Indian batters have performed thus far, and the dew factor, which will make a difference, electing to bowl first against New Zealand comes off a right call.

With Hardik unavailable for this match, head coach Rahul Dravid and even captain Rohit Sharma mentioned the imbalance it caused. However, to maintain the balance, the team management went ahead with the older template of playing seven batters and four bowlers.

While Suryakumar will made his World Cup debut, Mohammed Shami returned to the side for the first time in this tournament.

