India skipper Rohit Sharma played another scintillating innings in the ODI World Cup 2023 and led the team to their third consecutive win in the ongoing tournament. Rohit, who had scored a record-breaking 131 in the previous match against Afghanistan, scored 63-ball 86 against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad. During his knock, Rohit hit six sixes, becoming only the third batter in ODI history to cross the 300-six mark.

The Indian skipper now has 303 sixes to his name in 246 innings of 254 ODIs he has played, with only West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi ahead of him. While Gayle has 331 sixes in 301 ODIs to his name, Afridi tops the list with 351 maximums in 398 ODI he had played.

Rohit also entered the top three six hitters in the ODI World Cup history. Sharma, who is playing in his third ODI World Cup, now has 34 sixes to his name in just 20 ODI World Cup innings. Only West Indies' Chris Gayle with 49 sixes (34 innings) and South Africa's AB de Villiers with 37 sixes (22 innings) are ahead of him.

Rohit is having a monstrous World Cup with the bat, having already scored 217 runs in three innings with one fifty and one hundred. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan tops the most runs getters list in 2023 with 248 runs in three innings and New Zealand's Devon Conway is second ahead of Rohit with 229 runs in three innings.

In the last match against Afghanistan, Rohit also broke the record of most centuries in ODI World Cup history. The Indian skipper now has seven centuries in 20 ODI World Cup innings, one more than former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's tally of six tons in 45 ODI World Cup matches.

The 63-ball century against Afghanistan by Sharma was also the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cups.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE