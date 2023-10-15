Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram wasn't too happy with current skipper Babar Azam accepting Indian batter Virat Kohli's jersey after losing ODI World Cup 2023 game. Pakistan lost the game by seven wickets on October 14 in Ahmedabad, their eighth consecutive defeat against India in ODI World Cup history.

“That’s what I exactly said when I saw the picture [getting the shirts publicly, not privately],” Akram said after a fan pointed out the same on A Sports, a sports channel in Pakistan.

The comments come after Virat gifted Babar Azam his signed jersey. The act from Babar clearly didn't go down well with Akram who said: “Today (match day) was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt – then do it after the game in the dressing room (not verbatim),” Akram further said.

The highly-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals turned out to be a bit anticlimatic after Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse to get all out on 191 despite being 155/2 at one point. India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-ball 86, mauled down the target with seven wickets and almost 20 overs to spare.

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan had a modest start, losing just two wickets for 75 runs in first 15 overs. With both, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan out in the middle, Pakistan were looking good for 280 before the calamity struck.

All of India's main (five) bowlers took two wickets each as Pakistan lost the plot in front of over 100,000 Indian fans behind Men in Blue.

Needing early wickets to stay in the game, Pakistan attack was blunted by returning Shubman Gill who scored a brisk 16 off 11 out of first 23 runs. Virat Kohli then joined forces with Rohit and the duo added 56 runs for the second wicket. Rohit and Shreyas Iyer then took the game away from Pakistan after Kohli's fall, adding 77 runs for the fourth wicket.

Iyer, who also returned to form with unbeaten 53, along with Kl Rahul (19 not out) took India home in 30.1 overs without losing anymore wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE