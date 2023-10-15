India continued their dominance over Pakistan in the ODI World Cups with a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals on October 14 in Ahmedabad. The highly-anticipated match turned out be a bit anticlimatic after Pakistan suffered a collapse to get all out on 191 in the first innings despite being 155/2 at one point.

Former Pakistan player and 1992 World Cup winner Ramiz Raja wasn't too happy with Babar Azam's team and blasted them for not being able to compete. Ramiz made the comments on The ICC Review podcast after Pakistan's eighth successive loss against India in the ODI World Cup history.

"This should hurt Pakistan because they weren't able to compete,” Ramiz said.

"When you're playing against India obviously it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that.

"But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you've got to rise to the occasion. If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren't able to do that,” he added.

The former cricketer believed that Pakistan were under pressure because of their past record against India in the World Cups.

"It's a reality and Pakistan have got to do something about it. They can't be termed as 'chokers' against India because that's not a great tag to have. Somehow it's a mental block, it's a skill block as well," he said.

The cricketer turned commentator acknowledged that the loss is going to hurt Pakistan and that the team should be brutally honest in the meetings going forward.

"It's going to hurt them. It's a scarring, it's a pasting, it's a battering and they've been outpaced and outplayed in all the three departments,” Ramiz added.

"Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer.

"They've got to be brutally honest in those team meetings. I think that is where Pakistan need to start.

"On the drawing board saying that our spin has been struggling, we shouldn't get out after scoring 50 or a 49, and what were the tailenders doing?,” he further said.

Chasing a modest 192, India skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge, scoring 63-ball 86 as India reached the target with almost 20 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.

