The dust is yet to settle on the India-Pakistan ODI World Cup contest as both teams went crossroads for the eighth time at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India won the contest by seven wickets in a one-sided contest where both teams showcased great sporting spirits both on and off the field. One such moment was spotted after the match when Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were seen together while the former gifted a signed T-shirt. FANBOY MOMENT FOR BABAR AZAM....!!



Babar asks for a signed from Virat Kohli and Virat gives it.pic.twitter.com/Caq3GoQoaV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023 × Virat gifts signed T-Shirt

After winning the match, both sets of players were seen on the field trying to wrap up before leaving the field. Former India skipper Virat and current Pakistan opposite number Babar were around the corner wearing respective training gear. Virat would then approach his counterpart to sign a T-Shirt for Babar and gift him the same while the camera’s spotted them both. The modern-day greats for their sides were also seen having a mini-conversation before they left.

What happened in the match?

Ahmedabad was painted blue on Saturday (Oct 14) as Team India won the ODI World Cup contest against arch-rivals Pakistan to maintain their perfect record. Led by Rohit Sharma’s ton the Men in Blue have extended their winning streak to 8-0 after another dominant display in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The seven-wicket win also sees India maintain their perfect start to the ODI World Cup as they have won all their three matches while Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

ALSO READ | World Cup: Lackluster Mitchell Marsh vows to correct mistakes as cornered Australia eye comeback

After a horrible batting collapse for Pakistan, India were tasked to chase 192 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as skipper Rohit led from the front. The Indian skipper was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred as he scored 86 runs in front of 120, 000 fans in Ahmedabad. His innings set the tone for the Indian team as they manufactured a comprehensive win which consisted of 6 sixes and 6 fours.

India will next take the field on Thursday (Oct 19) against Bangladesh as they push for their fourth win in Pune. On the flip side, Pakistan will take on five-time champions Australia in Chennai on Friday as both teams look to bounce back after defeats.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE