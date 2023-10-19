ODI World Cup 2023: 'One loss doesn't make us bad,' says Jonny Bairstow on England's horror campaign

Defending champions England's ODI World Cup campaign hasn't gone the way they would have wanted as they have two suffered two losses in three games so far. The team, however, is confident of turning things around and defending their title.

"There's a reason why the guys won the T20 World Cup last year; there's a reason why the guys won the 2019 World Cup, and we're the defending champions," said Jonny Bairstow ahead of their next match against South Africa. "Just because we've lost a game to Afghanistan doesn't make us bad cricketers or anything like that," he added.

On England's 69-run loss against Afghanistan, Bairstow said that the Afghan players play in the IPL and have decent spinners in the squad. He also agreed that the team didn't play well enough but the team has moved on from that.

"You look at [Fazalhaq] Farooqi, his record in the IPL; you look at the three spinners that they've got and their records. Just because they play for Afghanistan, they're no slouches. They've actually got some of the world's best in there and they've got match-winners. We lost that game, we didn't play well enough, and we've accepted that and moved on from that," said Bairstow.

After the humiliating exit in 2015 World Cup, England changed their playing style and went on to dominated the oppositions around the world. Bairstow was asked the same that will England be able to dominate other teams despite two losses, to which he said: "I don't really think much has really changed, has it? You look at the strength in depth that we have with our batting line-up… I don't think the firepower can be questioned.

"We're just focusing on ourselves. That's what we do. We'll go out and play the way that we're looking to play, put pressure on the opposition like we said that we'd try and do. People are allowed to bowl or bat well. But if our mindset is right and if the way in which we approach the game is right, then that's the bit that we can control."

England next play South Africa, who also suffered an upset loss by the hands of Netherlands, on October 21 in Mumbai.

