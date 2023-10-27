Australia opener Travis Head might be available for the next ODI World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand on October 28. With Head's return, Steve Smith could go down at number four to which the batter expressed shock. Skipper Pat Cummins, however, is confident of Smith doing what's best for the team.

"It's a different sort of mindset I think, when you come in at 3 to 4," Smith had said after Australia's last match when told he'll be batting at number four once Head returns. "So yeah, I got told if Trav was playing that I was going to be batting 4. I'll do whatever the team wants. I've got a pretty good record at three, so I was a bit shocked in a way, but I'll do what I need to for the team."

Cummins, speaking at the press conference on eve of New Zealand match, however said that Smith didn't take much convincing to bat at number four.

"I think he said himself, do whatever is best for the team," Cummins said. "And Trav's been amazing [at the top of the order] over the last 12 months. Mitch Marsh at the top has been amazing. Davey Warner's obviously a superstar up there.

"We think that's the best way to set up the team and we're really excited with how the batting line-up looks like. No, it's been fine. We all do some roles that maybe is not your preference but it's what's best for the team so it's fine."

Australia, after a horror start to their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, have won three consecutive matches and currently are number four on the points table with six points in five games. Pat Cummins-led team beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherland after losing to India and South Africa in their first two games.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE