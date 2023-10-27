ODIs at Bilateral Level might get squeezed as format sees disappointing crowd, says CA Chief Nick Hockley

Audience is a significant part of any game but in recent times it was seen that lesser number of people are attending the 50-over long ODIs as visible in the ongoing ODI 2023 World Cup in India.

Cricket Australia has recently reported a loss of nearly $10.8 million (AUD 17 million) for the last financial year and chief Nick Hockley said after the AGM: "It's really important that there's context for those bilateral series."

A formal discussion regarding this will take place in India next month with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Hockley added.

"We've seen with the introduction of the World Test Championship how that works, we've seen with the qualification through to this World Cup with major nations [like] West Indies missing out, Netherlands coming through," ESPNCricinfo quoted him as saying.

"So really creating jeopardy in those bilateral series. That's something we'll be discussing when we are in India towards the end of the tournament with the ICC," he added.

As 50-over format sees disappointing audience, it is a possibility that Bilateral Series may get squeezed for a period of time.

The T20s are becoming more dominating these days and see a better number of audience and has been recommended for the 2028 Olympics as well.

The T20I bilateral series could soon gain more significance as Olympic qualification is expected to be determined by the rankings.

This means that teams competing in these series will have a chance to earn valuable points towards their overall ranking, which could ultimately determine their eligibility for the Olympics.

As such, the T20I series are likely to become even more competitive and important in the future over the ODIs.