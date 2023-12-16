Moeen Ali concedes situation not ideal for England's white-ball game with T20 World Cup looming around

England all-rounder Moeen Ali conceded after losing the second T20I against West Indies that the situation is not ideal for Three Lions. Jos Buttler-led England had also lost the first T20I and now trail 0-2 in the five-match series. They had previously lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the same opposition too.

"Obviously disappointing because you want to start winning with the World Cup around the corner in these conditions," Moeen said.

England have been going through a slump in the limited-over cricket since the ODI World Cup 2023 which concluded recently. They had entered as the defending champions but could manage only three wins in nine games and failed to qualify for the semis.

Their next target will be the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in about six months' time in the USA and Caribbean. England will be entering the tournament as defending champions for the second time in less than a year. This time, however, they would be hoping to do better than in the ODI World Cup but their current form suggests otherwise.

Buttler's men had their moments during both the T20Is they lost against West Indies and Moeen agreed to that.

"I thought a lot of the game we played well and then they just smashed two big overs that probably just took the game away from us a little bit…I hate saying there's a few positives, but there are a few I thought," said Ali in context of the second game.

Chasing 177, England kept losing wickets at regular interval and eventually lost the game by 10 runs. Ali, however, praised teammate Sam Curran for scoring a quickfire 32-ball 50 after being taken to cleaners while bowling.

"The great thing about being a very good all-rounder as he is, is you can have a bad day with the ball but you can contribute with the bat and still try to win the game, which he almost did," Moeen said.