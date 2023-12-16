India pacer Mohammed Shami out of South Africa Tests with injury; Akash Deep replaces Deepak Chahar for ODIs

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shami was named in the squad but his participation was subject to fitness. The BCCI, in a media release on Saturday (Dec. 16), informed that the pacer has not been cleared by the board's medical team.

"Mr Mohd Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests," read the BCCI release.

India are scheduled to play two Tests in South Africa which start December 26 before England tour of India for the five-Test series. Shami, who was the best bowler in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 where he took 23 wickets, will be hoping to get fit for the England series.

Other than Shami, fast bowler Deepak Chahar has also withdrawn himself from the three-ODI series which starts on Sunday (Dec. 17). Chahar has decided not to play due to a family emergency, said the release. Uncapped bowler Akash Deep has been named his replacement.

"Mr Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Akash Deep as his replacement," read the update from the BCCI.

The board also informed that batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been named in the Test squad, will join the team after the conclusion of first ODI and so will the coaching staff.

"After the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on 17thDecember, Mr Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game

"Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Mr Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Mr Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach Mr T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series," informed the board.