The next 24 hours could decide ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s Champions Trophy 2025 fate following scans and thorough assessment done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, per the latest report. Bumrah has been out of action since bowling eight overs on day two of the final BGT Test Down Under (at the SCG). His participation in the eight-team tournament hangs in balance.

Per a report in the Times of India (TOI), all necessary scans and tests required to determine his participation in the first showpiece event of the year are now completed, with the comprehensive medical report set to be out within a day. Reports also suggest that Bumrah could stay back in Bengaluru to discuss the play forward with the BCCI’s medical staff and selectors.

After the medical team completes their formalities, the official word will be shared with the Indian Team management, while Dr Rowan Schouten’s (from New Zealand) opinion will also be considered before a final call on his selection is made. Since Bumrah’s first scan in January, the details of which were shared with Dr Rowan, the BCCI’s medical team, and the NCA doctors, would keep him in the loop.

Meanwhile, with the ICC deadline for the final squad submission for the Champions Trophy just four days away (February 11), the BCCI and the Indian camp would be sweating over Bumrah’s availability for the event starting February 19 in Pakistan. Even the Indian captain Rohit Sharma cleared before the concluded Nagpur ODI (against England) that they are awaiting final reports on Bumrah’s injury status.

No Bumrah for England ODIs

Before this, the BCCI selectors named Bumrah in the ODI squad (for the England series) for just the third game, hoping for him to attain match fitness first and get some practice before the ICC Champions Trophy gets underway. All hopes, however, went down the drain after India included mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in his place in the squad.

Also, Team India playing seamer Harshit Rana ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the first ODI indicates that they are preparing Bumrah’s backup for the eight-team tournament.

In the Champions Trophy, India is placed in Group A alongside host and arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. India open its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, plays against Pakistan three days later and New Zealand on March 2, with Dubai hosting all the games India will play, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)