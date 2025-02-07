Only for the second time in all of cricket history until February 7, 1999, Indian ace spinner Anil Kumble picked ten wickets in a Test innings against Pakistan in Delhi, creating a world record - entering a unique list, which now includes just three members – all spinners.

Now, on February 7, 2025, 26 years later, it’s time we relive what happened on day four of the second Test between India and Pakistan in India’s capital city.

Chasing 420, Pakistan got off to a flyer, with openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi adding 101 for the first wicket. Before they could make merry with that stand, Kumble broke the partnership by removing Afridi first on 41 before dismissing seasoned campaigner Ijaz Ahmed, trapped in the front on a first-ball duck. That, however, was the beginning of the end of the Pakistani innings.

Kumble then picked four quick wickets, tearing through Pakistan’s middle order, accounting for Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan and Anwar and reducing Pakistan to 128 for six in no time.

Saleem Malik and skipper Wasim Akram tried saving the sinking ship by adding 58 runs for the seventh wicket, failing to avoid the inevitable, with Kumble returning to remove Malik on 15 (bowled) before picking two more wickets to complete nine to his name.

With Pakistan down to 198 for nine, Akram and his bowling partner Waqar Younis were reported to have discussed avoid giving Kumble his final and the tenth wicket. With the then Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin doing all he can to ensure Kumble gets the final wicket and create history, he asked the bowlers (bowling rotational with Kumble) to keep it far from the wicket.

Seamer Javagal Srinath obeyed his captain’s orders and kept bowling far from the batters.

With their scorecard reading 207 for nine came the moment that entered the history books and made Anil Kumble perhaps the greatest Indian spinner of all time, as he removed Akram, caught in the short leg, completing his maiden ten-wicket haul in the innings.

Watch -

Who else has done it?

While former England spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler ever to achieve this feat against Australia during the 1959 Manchester Test, returning with 19 wickets in the match, ten in one inning and nine in the second, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel is the latest to unlock this milestone, picking ten wickets in an innings against India in Mumbai in 2021.