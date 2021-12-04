New Zealand's Ajaz Patel creates history, claims all ten wickets in a Test innings against India

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has scripted history by becoming the third bowler in the world to pick up all ten wickets in a Test innings. Patel achieved the historic feat in India's first innings of the ongoing second Test between the hosts and the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Patel accounted for all ten wickets in India's innings to join the likes of England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble, who are the only other two bowlers to have taken all ten wickets in a Test innings.

Patel had drawn the first blood for New Zealand after a delayed start on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test when he dismissed Indian opener Shubman Gill on 44. The left-arm spinner then sent back Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession while ensuring the duo failed to even open their account in the game. He then got rid of Shreyas Iyer on 18 as India posted 221/4 at stumps on Day 1.

Patel continued his magical spell on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test on Saturday and ran through the Indian batting line-up, picking up the remaining six wickets. He accounted for the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj to complete a historic ten-wicket haul and etch his name in history.

India legend Kumble was the last bowler to pick up all ten wickets in a Test innings. He had achieved the feat during a Test match against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999. Patel bowled 47.5 overs and conceded 119 runs to pick up all ten wickets in India's first innings.

Also Read: R Ashwin signals for DRS after getting bowled, gets trolled by former Australian cricketer - WATCH

Ajaz Patel outshines Mayank Agarwal's century

While Patel single-handedly picked up all ten wickets against India, Mayank Agarwal played a brilliant knock to help the hosts post a strong total of 325 runs on the board in their first innings. Mayank notched up 150 runs laced with 17 fours and 4 sixes and combined with the likes of Gill (44), Iyer (18) and Saha (27) to post crucial stands for Team India.

With the help of his heroic knock, the hosts managed to resist the pressure despite losing wickets in quick succession on Day 1. However, Mayank's efforts were outshone by Patel's historic ten-wicket haul.