The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Updates Feb 7 below:
Feb 07, 2025 13:04 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
Rohit on Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion in India squad
India skipper Rohit Sharma has spoken on the possibility of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being included in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Varun was added to India's squad for England ODIs after initially not being named. The inclusion comes after the spinner's 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the T20Is against England.
Feb 07, 2025 12:39 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
‘Harshit Rana ODI debut ends Bumrah’s Champions Trophy comeback hopes’
Harshit Rana’s ODI debut has perhaps ended any hopes of ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returning to the white-ball team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, reckons cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra. Rana made his much-anticipated ODI debut against England in the recently-concluded Nagpur One-Dayer, which India won by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Feb 07, 2025 12:13 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
India match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
India vs Bangladesh - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs New Zealand - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Feb 07, 2025 11:37 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7Hardik Pandya recalls his most iconic champion moments
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a nostalgic trip down memory lane in an exclusive interview with the ICC, sharing some of the most defining moments of his career.
Feb 07, 2025 11:07 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood ruled out in major blow for Australia
Australia received a major blow preparing for the Champions Trophy 2025 after captain Pat Cummins and star bowler Josh Hazlewood got ruled out on Thursday (Feb 6). Cummins, who led Australia to World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup glory in 2023, is ruled out due to an ankle issue. The news was confirmed by national team selector George Bailey on Thursday as the 2009 champions prepare for the latest challenge.
Feb 07, 2025 10:27 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
PCB to unveil Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in grand opening ceremony
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday (Feb 6) that renovation work of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is complete and the stadium is ready for the Champions Trophy 2025. Lahore is one of the three venues in Pakistan set to host Champions Trophy matches. The ICC tournament is set to be played from Feb 19 to March 9 with Karachi and Rawalpindi being two other venues in Pakistan apart from Lahore.
Feb 07, 2025 09:37 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
England Cricket shares update on playing vs Afghanistan amid boycott calls
The England Cricket Board (ECB) has shared the update on playing against Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 amid calls of boycott. ECB chairman, in a statement, confirmed the board's decision.
Feb 07, 2025 08:57 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest News and Updates Live | Feb 7
Check match schedule, dates, venues and timings for all teams
The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away and all the teams are gearing up for the same. The tournament starts February 19 in Pakistan with Final scheduled to be played on March 9. The venue of the final is not decided yet as it depends on India's results in the tournament.