Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has backed struggling Rohit Sharma to come good for the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Rohit, so far in three games, has scored 0, 8 and 13 runs - his worst start in IPL since 2020 in the first three games.

"I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game," Pollard said on Thursday (Apr 3) - a day before their game against Mumbai Indians. "He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well.

"There are times when you have a couple of low scores… he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic," he added.

Rohit Sharma in first three games of IPL since 2020:

IPL 2020: 12, 80 and 8

IPL 2021: 19, 43 and 32

IPL 2022: 41, 10 and 3

IPL 2023: 1, 21 and 65

IPL 2024: 43, 26 and 0

IPL 2025: 0, 8 and 13

Clearly, 2025 is the worst for Rohit Sharma in terms of runs in the first three games at least as he has never gotten these many matches to get going.

In the Champions Trophy played before the IPL 2025, he scored one fifty and that was in all important final but he was scratchy in rest of the tournament.

If Rohit doesn't find his groove quickly, the question of whether he should continue to play as a fixed member of Playing XI is bound to be asked sooner than later.