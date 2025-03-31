Cricket is a great leveller, and though it puts one on the pedestal, rewarding their success, it can bring anyone down, as it did to plenty over the years. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain Riyan Parag must learn this before it gets too late.

After guiding RR to a six-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday evening, local hero Parag took photos with the ground staff, with that incident leaving a poor taste among them and the fans after he threw their phone back instead of returning politely.

With regular captain Sanju Samson playing as an Impact Sub for the first three games due to a finger injury, Parag captained the team in his absence, winning one and losing the remaining two matches. Rajasthan lost to Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata (KKR) but beat the former five-time winners CSK in their last game at their second home venue in Guwahati.

After the game, the fans in attendance and even the ground staff looked forward to greeting their local hero, Parag, who even obliged their request to click selfies.

However, instead of just returning, he threw the phone in attitude, leading to a social media meltdown, with countless fans bashing him for his rude and unprofessional behaviour.

Here’s what the fans wrote –

He will learn. This video will give him good life lessons. :-) — Himanshu Verma (@hv2008) March 31, 2025

Bohot attitude hai — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) March 31, 2025

Riyan Parag is the same cricketer who said last year that he does not want to watch the T20 world Cup because he is not in the playing squad.



With such an attitude, he can find a way out pretty easily one day. He needs to correct himself quickly. — "Cricket ++" feat. Raj (@cricplusplus) March 31, 2025

Parag’s IPL classic catch

Parag impressed as a batter and leader, playing his last game in front of his home city this season. Though his 28-ball 37 in the first innings was crucial in laying a platform for his side’s moderate 182/9, how he led from the front and his magnificent catching won everyone’s hearts.

When CSK needed over 50 runs in four overs with Ravindra Jadeja and batting great MS Dhoni at the crease, Parag’s bowling changes did the job for the home side, as they finally opened their account this season.

Even earlier during the chase, Parag picked a one-handed blinder to dismiss CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube, breaking the opposition’s momentum. His over-the-top celebration reflected what that meant to him as Parag guided his IPL franchise home in this third match as captain.

Watch -

(With inputs from agencies)