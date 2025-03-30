In a rare moment on a cricket field, MS Dhoni, 43, failed to pull off a run chase for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as hosts Rajasthan Royals inflicted a six-run defeat on the former champions in Guwahati in IPL 2025. Unlike how late he came out to bat in the previous game when the match was already over for CSK, Dhoni walked out to bat in the 16th over this time. Though he managed a four and a six in his brief stay at the crease, MS Dhoni failed to help his team cross the winning line.

Advertisment

CSK won the toss and elected to field first, making a few changes to their side. Though they dismissed returning Yashasvi Jaiswal inside the first over on just four, the CSK bowlers failed to gain more out of it; the batting pair of Nitish Rana and gloveman Sanju Samson added 82 for the second wicket before Noor Ahmed provided the much-needed breakthrough.

However, Nitish had done the damage by then. Batting on 81, having already smoked Ravichandran Ashwin for plenty of boundaries, the left-handed came down the track, only for Ashwin to outwit him and bowl outside the off, with Dhoni collecting it and affecting the stumping.

Also read | IPL 2025: KKR coach backs Rahane over ‘Eden Gardens pitch controversy’, bats for ‘favourable home conditions’

Advertisment

RR captain Riyan Parag enjoyed his brief stint at his home ground, scoring 37, including two sixes and as many fours. His dismissal triggered a late collapse for the home side, which lost the next three wickets for three runs, ending 20 overs with 182 for nine.

Pace ate CSK’s momentum

Chennai lost their man-in-form Rachin Ravindra inside the first over, with RR’s overseas seamer Jofra Archer accounting for his dismissal.

Advertisment

BIG WICKET EARLY! 🔥#JofraArcher makes an instant impact, removing #CSK’s key man #RachinRavindra in the very first over! 👀



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nlNC9EgmIb#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/NIIHegJFXe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 30, 2025

His sheer pace kept the Indian duo of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and struggling Rahul Tripathi silent during the Powerplay before they opened their arms and went for runs.

That formula failed massively as Tripathi and Shivam Dube departed quickly, with Wanindu Hasaranga removing both; Parag’s one-handed blinder to dismiss Dube was an impressive sight.

The Sri Lanka ace spinner removed Vijay Shankar on nine, leaving Gaikwad with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Though Gaikwad did accelerate the innings with odd fours and a six, Hasaranga had his number, picking four wickets for 35 runs. Gaikwad’s dismissal brought MS Dhoni to the crease, with the crowd cheering him massively.

The India and CSK veteran failed to find runs earlier, but (at a time) when he looked set at the crease, the asked run rate rose to around 20 per over, which turned out a bit too much for the ageing chase master.

As a result, he departed on the second ball of the last over, with CSK going down by six runs, losing their second straight match.