Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali was given a difficult task to replace ailing Sunil Narine for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (Mar 26). KKR had already lost their opening match and were desperate to kickstart their campaign and Ali played his part to perfection.

The all-rounder, who bowled only 48 balls entire last season for CSK, delivered a sensational spell of 2/23 in four overs and ably supported Varun Chakaravarthy who himself finished with 2/17 in four overs. The two spinners stifled Royals for a modest score of 151/9 in 20 overs.

Ali, however, acknowledged that his role was to contain as he doesn't have skills like other bowlers and the all-rounder did his job extremely well in KKR's eight-wicket win.

"I don't have the skill as other bowlers, but my job is to contain as much as I can. I think my skill is that I think like a batter. So a lot of the time I'm trying to think what they think and it works in my favour," said Ali in his post-match press conference.

"You're just waiting for your turn and when the chance comes, you try and take it as much as you can. But on some wickets like today, I probably used my experience as much as I could to actually keep it simple, keep the stumps in play, keep the line to the left-handers in particular quite straight and just try and spin the ball," he said about his inclusion in the final XI.

KKR chased the target 17.3 overs as Quinton de Kock top scored with 97 not out of 61 balls, hitting six sixes and eight fours.

KKR next play Mumbai Indians on March 31 while Royals face CSK day prior to KKR's match.