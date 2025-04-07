The return of saliva on the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is helping bowlers generate reverse swing, with Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj among those reaping the benefits.

Siraj starred with figures of 4-17 in Gujarat's third straight victory in the T20 tournament when they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Sunday.

The paceman beamed when asked if bowlers were enjoying the end of the saliva ban, saying, "100 percent".

"If the ball tails a bit, it is a wicket," Siraj said, after being named player of the match. "When there is no saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily. This rule makes it much better for the bowlers, with lbw and bowled now a chance (for the bowlers)."

The ban on saliva imposed during the Covid pandemic was lifted ahead of the 18th edition of the IPL last month.

The use of saliva to shine one side of the old ball and keep the other rough helps fast bowlers get the leather ball to swing late.

It was Siraj's second match-winning display after his 3-19 helped Gujarat down his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Siraj has claimed nine wickets from four matches to make a strong comeback after being omitted from the Champions Trophy squad for India.

Punjab Kings pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh got the ball to reverse in his team's opener last month as he claimed two key wickets in a win.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer said left-arm quick Arshdeep "came in and said the ball is actually reversing a bit so the saliva on the ball is helping the bowlers".

The art of reverse swing was pioneered by former Pakistan fast bowlers Sarfraz Nawaz and Imran Khan to aid bowling on batting-friendly Asian pitches.

The IPL barred the practice after it was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami appealed last month to allow the use of saliva in the game's 50-over format during the team's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai.

