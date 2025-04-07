IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) owner Kavya Maran wasn’t happy with how her team’s superstar opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma departed early inside the Powerplay against Gujarat Titans at home on Sunday evening. Failing to provide a brilliant start cost SRH as they lost their fourth successive game in IPL 2025, while GT completed their hat-trick of wins. With just one win in five contested matches thus far, SRH sits at the bottom of the points table.

Unlike how it unfolded in the team’s tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals when they almost breached the record for the highest team total in IPL (the record they only held), SRH failed to produce repetitive performances in their four matches played since, the blame for which fell on the openers that didn’t click individually and as a pair. Against GT, the picture remained the same.

While Australian opener Travis Head departed inside the first over, caught at the mid-wicket off seamer Mohammed Siraj on eight, the Indian quick also accounted for Head’s partner Abhishek Sharma on 18 in his third over. Head and Abhishek hit early fours but failed to get going, leaving their team owner sitting in the stands amused by their shot selections.

Kavya’s expressions told the entire story as a poor start led to SRH putting up a modest 152 for eight in 20 overs.

Watch Video –

Ruk jao bhai kya kar rahe ho

Normal cricket khel lo ab 🤣🤣



Kavya maran's reactions 🤌🏽🤣 pic.twitter.com/O39QTMNgPc — ••TAUKIR•• (@iitaukir) April 6, 2025

GT completes hat-trick of wins

Gujarat’s new-looking XI seems to have clicked well as they completed their hat-trick of wins since going down in their first game of IPL 2025. Shubman Gill-led side has ticked all boxes, looking stronger with each match.

While their premier seamer Siraj has returned among wickets, placed second after CSK’s Noor Ahmed in the wickets tally thus far this season with nine scalps from five matches, their batters coming up good in every game has benefitted them big time.

Even though their top run-getters Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler got out on without contributing enough (against GT), Gill’s unbeaten 61 and 49 from Washington Sundar and 35 not out off 16 balls by Sherfane Rutherford ensured Gujarat crossed the line with seven wickets remaining.

SunRisers’ next game is against Punjab Kings at home on coming Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)