The five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), are ready to chase history as they gear up for another blockbuster season of the Indian Premier League. The joint-most successful IPL side will take on their oldest rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in their tournament opener on Sunday evening (March 23) at Chepauk; the return fixture is scheduled for April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During their scheduled 14 league matches, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise will face CSK, Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) twice while facing the remaining four sides just once, per the revised format.

Having last won the tournament five years ago in 2020, Mumbai finished in the tenth position last season, with just four wins (eight points) from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Mumbai retained their core, perhaps the strongest among all ahead of last December’s auction, including captain Pandya, veteran batter Rohit Sharma, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah and two T20 specialists – Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

At the auction, they bagged some top names in the shortest format, including picking up Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner and returning seamer Trent Boult. They also bagged services of several new and emerging faces, indicating what they can do with a perfect blend of youth and experience in the next season.

With the IPL announcing the full schedule for the 18th edition, it’s time we look at Mumbai Indians’ schedule.

Here is MI’s IPL 2025 full schedule –

March 23: vs Chennai Super Kings, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 7:30 PM

March 29: vs Gujarat Titans, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

March 31: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:30 PM

April 7: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 13: vs Delhi Capitals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 7:30 PM

April 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 23: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 7:30 PM

April 27: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 PM

May 1: vs Rajasthan Royals, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 7:30 PM

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

May 11: vs Punjab Kings, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - 3:30 PM

May 15: vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025 –

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams and Vignesh Puthur