The IPL 2025 full schedule is out, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata is slated to host the season opener (March 22) and the final (May 25), alongside the Qualifier 2 on May 23. For the first time in a decade, the iconic venue will be hosting an IPL final, having last staged on two occasions in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, the home venue of SunRisers Hyderabad, will host the two playoffs – Qualifier 1 on May 20 and Eliminator on May 21.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will feature 74 matches spread over two months (65 days) with 12 doubleheaders.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser on Saturday evening (Mar 22), and the marquee clash between the two most successful teams – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played on the next day (Mar 23). The first doubleheader of IPL 2025 will also feature last year’s runners-up SRH hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon game.

While Royals, Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play three afternoon games each, the remaining seven IPL teams will play two day matches.

Besides, 13 venues are listed to host all matches this season, with three - Guwahati (Royals' second home venue), Visakhapatnam (Capitals' second home venue) and Dharamsala (Punjab's second home venue) added to the usual ten cities. Guwahati and Vizag will stage two games each, and Dharamsala will host three.

While Punjab Kings (PBKS) is the only team to host three back-to-back home games (all in Dharamsala from May 4 to 11), no team is scheduled for three away matches this season. Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow will face PBKS during that window.

New season, same format

Since the IPL expanded to ten teams in 2022, all teams have been split into two groups, with KKR, RCB, Royals, CSK and Punjab in Group A and SRH, Capitals, Titans, Mumbai and LSG in Group B.

The teams will face the remaining ones in their group and one in the other – determined by seeds, twice, and the remaining four teams in the other once.

For instance, CSK and MI will face off twice despite not being in the same group.

While Chepauk will host their first clash of this season, an evening game on March 23, the Wankhede in Mumbai will stage the return tie on April 20, again an evening contest.

(With inputs from agencies)