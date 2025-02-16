The five-time IPL winners, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against their oldest rivals and the joint-most successful IPL team – Mumbai Indians, in the first of the two matches on Sunday evening (March 23).

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Yellow Brigade has plenty to look forward to this season, with, for the nth time since his international retirement, all eyeballs will be on the veteran gloveman MS Dhoni.

Besides Dhoni, CSK also have several new faces, a handful of match winners and core members, including Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and the Kiwi pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin to CSK after ten years will boost the side’s bowling and overall experience otherwise, with the newcomers, including Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed, adding firepower to the attack.

In the batting department, the addition of several Indian talents in Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda, with the return of all-rounder Sam Curran and the inclusion of his countryman Jamie Overton, add value to the already-strengthened batting line-up.

Meanwhile, with the IPL announcing the schedule for the 18th edition, it’s time we look at when and where CSK will play its scheduled 14 matches this season. Placed in Group B alongside KKR, RCB, RR and PBKS, CSK will play MI twice, once on the first double header of the season and next on April 20 in the return game.

Here is CSK’s IPL 2025 full schedule -

March 23 (Sunday): Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai

March 28 (Friday): Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai

March 30 (Sunday): Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati

April 5 (Saturday): Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai

April 8 (Tuesday): Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur

April 11 (Friday): Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai

April 14 (Monday): Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow

April 20 (Sunday): Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai

April 25 (Friday): Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai

April 30 (Wednesday): Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai

May 3 (Saturday): Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru

May 7 (Wednesday): Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata

May 12 (Monday): Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai

May 18 (Sunday): Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedaba

CSK’s IPL 2025 squad –

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Vansh Bedi, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Gurjapneet Singh, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad and Shreyas Gopal