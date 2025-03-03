India and Australia—the two most successful cricket teams across formats—are up for a massive semi-final clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday (Mar 4). While India topped Group A after winning all three matches, Australia advanced to the semis by completing just one game, with the rain affecting the results of the remaining two. So, who stands tall in this clash of the titans? Here is the match prediction and predicted playing XIs for the first semi-final.

Preview and match prediction

India beat New Zealand in Dubai in the last league match on Sunday, ending on the top of the points table with three wins in as many matches. Although there is nothing much to read in their batting order, with everyone playing their roles to near perfection, it’s a headache to pick the bowling attack for the marquee clash.

After what mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy did to the Kiwis with his record spell on his Champions Trophy debut, it’s unlikely that India will bench him for the crunch Aussie game, which is to be played on a dry Dubai surface, assisting spinners.

Should the management decide to bring in either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh, one of Kuldeep Yadav or the spin-bowling all-rounders would be left out.

On the other hand, the mighty Aussies are without their powerhouse bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, alongside all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short, with several newcomers filling in for them. Despite that, they never looked like a pale shadow of themselves.



Against England in their only completed match this time, Australia chased 352 in Lahore, completing the highest successful run chase in the tournament history.

Though Australia leads India in the overall head-to-head tally in ODIs, winning 84 out of 151 contested matches compared to India’s 57, India haven’t lost to them in this competition, having won twice (1998 and 2000). India last faced Australia in this competition in 2009, with the rain playing spoilsport then.

Besides, the last time India beat Australia in an ICC 50-over event was 14 years ago during the 2011 ODI World Cup, where India lifted the title after 28 years.

Meanwhile, the toss and who adapts to the conditions well and plays spin better will eventually determine the winner of this game.

Predicted Playing XIs –

India – Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy

Australia – Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa