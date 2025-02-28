Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan ended without a result in persistent rain in Lahore on Friday.

Advertisment

Chasing 274 for victory at Gaddafi Stadium, Australia were 109-1 in 12.5 overs when rain stopped play, giving them four points in their three games.

Aussies in semis

Afghanistan, who have three points from two games, need England to beat South Africa by a big margin in Karachi on Saturday to sneak into the last four on net run-rate.

Advertisment

Afghanistan's -0.99 net run-rate is inferior to South Africa's 2.14 despite beating former world champions England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday.

Australia were well placed to chase down the target with opener Travis Head 59 not out.

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 19 after Matthew Short was dismissed for 20.

Advertisment

Heavy rain stopped play and as water pooled in the outfield, the umpires ended the match at 20:55 local time (1555 GMT).

Afghanistan had made 273 all out in 50 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

Sediqullah Atal hit 85 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 67 as they sought a win to seal a semi-final berth themselves.

"It's a good result, and, that's what we were after at the start of the tournament," said Australia captain Smith.

"To finish in the top two and heading to the semis. It's satisfying so far."

Smith said opener Matthew Short was an injury doubt for next week's semi-final.

"I think he (Short) was struggling, wasn't moving well. I think he'll be struggling with the short gap between games," said Smith of Short who suffered a thigh injury and will be assessed.

India meet New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday which will decide the semi-final line-up, with the top team in Group A playing the second-placed team in Group B.

However, wherever India finish they will play the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4. The second semi-final will be in Lahore a day later.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said he still hoped England could do his team a favour by thrashing South Africa.

"You never know. We still have hopes and we are waiting for that next game, hopefully England win big! Anything can happen in cricket," said Shahidi.

In overcast conditions, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for nought in the first over to Spencer Johnson.

Ibrahim Zadran, hero of Afghanistan's win over England in the first match with the highest-ever Champions trophy score of 177, added 67 for the second wicket with Atal before he fell for 22 to spinner Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ | ‘Peace at border’ first step to resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket: Gavaskar

Atal and Shahidi (20) put on 68 for the fourth wicket before Australia fought back with four wickets for just 40 runs.

Atal's 95-ball innings included six fours and three sixes.

At 199-7 Afghanistan were in danger of being dismissed for a below-par total, but Omarzai held the innings together, smashing five sixes in a 63-ball knock and adding an invaluable 74 runs with the last three wickets.

Rashid Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 19 with two boundaries.

Ben Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3-47. Zampa took 2-48 and Johnson finished with 2-49.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.