India will face off against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday (Mar 4) in Dubai, and former skippers Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly have thrown their weight behind the Men in Blue to deliver a crunch knockout punch. India beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to stay at the top of Group A, maintaining their winning streak in the ODIs this year.

While Ganguly, under whom India beat Australia in the famous Champions Trophy tie in Nairobi (in 2000), said India is a successful team in ICC events, having won a tournament last year only. India can beat anyone on a given day he said as Gavaskar almost echoed on the same line, adding on the spin-friendly track (to be used for the semis clash), India will hold an advantage over their nemesis.

"India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final (of 50-over in 2023). It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. It has the capability to defeat anyone," Ganguly said in a chat with ANI after India beat New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

Against the Kiwis, the Indian spinners picked nine of the ten fallen wickets, with mystery bowler Varun Chakaravarthy returning with a record-breaking five-for. India defended a paltry total of 250 against an upbeat New Zealand side - something Gavaskar believes must boost their confidence heading into the crucial semis tie.

The ex-captain-turned-broadcaster also added that should the game be played on a similar surface (used for the New Zealand match), the Indian spinners will come in handy, further explaining the best-case scenario where India can emerge victorious.

"On this surface, yes, because Australia don't seem to have the kind of spinning attack, apart from the fact that they are missing out on key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Their batting is good. The batting is very aggressive. The ideal thing would be for India maybe to chase, rather than having Australia chase," Gavaskar said while chatting with India Today.

Would India change the winning XI?

India rested seamer Harshit Rana, bringing Varun as his replacement, a move that paid dividends, resulting in India winning all three group-stage matches this edition.

However, against Australia in the semis, India could be tempted to stick with the same winning XI, with little chance of making one change maximum.

While the batting order needs no tinkering, the management could face a headache on whom to drop to bring in another seamer for the knockout tie.

Considering Varun helped India win the game, he could retain his place, while Kuldeep Yadav seems the one to face the axe.

