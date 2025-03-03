Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed fat-shamed the Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday (March 2) - but deleted it after facing massive backlash on the internet, including from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

She later defended her post saying it was a "generic tweet" about the fitness of a sportsman and not body shaming.

Also read: Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: India lose record 12th toss in a row, then Rohit trolls former coach Shastri

"I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason," the Congress leader told the news agency ANI.

Advertisment

She claimed that it was her right in a "democracy" to say what she wants. "When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..." she said.

Also read: Varun Chakaravarthy has got something different, creates good selection headache: Rohit Sharma

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "This is a shameful comment made by Shama Mohammad, the official spokesperson of the Congress. It is clear that this is the Congress' official stand. I feel sad that she is talking like this about the Captain of the biggest and… https://t.co/wkbHEfD5Pv pic.twitter.com/0LVEe8p49n — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

Advertisment

What she said?

During the India vs New Zealand match on Sunday (March 2), Shama posted on X saying, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had."

'What is so world class about him'?

A Pakistan-based sports journalist, Abdul Ghaffar, came in defense of Sharma and called him "world class perfromer".

Also read: Champions Trophy: Rohit doubtful for New Zealand match; unwell Gill misses training

"Bit over weight but mighty effectove amnd world class performer. Harsh tweet," Ghaffar wrote.

Shama reacted to his comment saying, "What is so world class about him when compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli, Kapil dev, Shastri & the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the Captain of India."

'Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics'?

Soon after her remark, the internet joined together to defend the Indian cricketer by highlighting the excellent achievements by the Indian cricket team under his captaincy. Majority of people on the internet jumped to slamming Rahul Gandhi in response to her comment.

The ruling party of India, BJP, also criticised Shama for her 'insensitive' remarks by taking a jibe at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Also read: Champions Trophy: Ex-India opener credits Rohit for win over Pakistan, says ‘He created that...’

"Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.