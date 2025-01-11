The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to delay the announcement of the India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy. The date to announce the provisional squad for the tournament, which starts February 19, is January 12.

"The BCCI, citing recent commitments in Australia for the Test series, is expected to request for more time. It is likely that the provisional Champions Trophy squad, which will predominantly feature players from the three home ODIs against England, will be announced about a week later, around January 18-19," said a report in cricket news media outlet Cricbuzz.

For most tournaments, the ICC asks for provisional squad to be announced about four weeks in advance with an option to change it later. For the 2025 Champions Trophy, however, the apex body has asked for the provisional squad to be named five weeks in advance.

India 2025 Champions Trophy Team

In all likelihood, the BCCI is expected to announce the same India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy which will play against England in ODI series from February 6-12.

All the major names including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to return for the England ODI series as well as 2025 Champions Trophy.

Among a few names over which the BCCI needs some mulling are pacer Mohammed Shami, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While Shami is expected to make a comeback to international cricket for the first time since ODI World Cup 2023 Final, Jaiswal could be picked as the backup opener in the side. Reddy, on the other hand, could find it hard to make the cut with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube ahead of him it the order.

India, however, could pick Axar Patel and Washington Sundar spin all-rounders as they play all its matches in Dubai, UAE as agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC under hybrid model conditions.