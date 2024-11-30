India

India pacer Mohammed Shami had a injury scare on Friday (Nov 29) during the domestic T20 tournament of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (SMAT). The pacer, turning up for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh, was seen in a bit of discomfort with his lower back.

Shami received immediate medical attention from Nitin Patel who is part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence's media panel. The pacer was cleared of any serious injuries.

Shami also offered an update on social media, posting images of him exercising with the caption: "Strong legs, strong mind, strong body. ,,,"

Shami made the return to competitive cricket after spending nearly an year on the bench after the 2023 ODI World Cup Final on November 19 last year. He was also not selected for India's tour of Australia owing to fitness concerns and to avoid rushing him for international games.

Since his return, Shami has played one first-class game - taking seven wickets in the match against Madhya Pradesh followed by four T20 games in SMAT.

The pacer, however, has looked a bit out of touch, taking just four wickets in four games with a best of 3/21 in four overs during Bengal's game against Hyderabad.

As for the match against Madhya Pradesh, Shami went wicketless and gave away 38 runs in four overs.

There were speculations of him joining the India squad in Australia once he made his return to the competitive cricket. The board, however, has refrained from doing so with the bowlers in current squad doing well.

India won the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test by 295 runs under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah who was also the Player of the Match for his seven-wicket haul in the match.

The next BGT Test is scheduled to start from December 6 in Adelaide.