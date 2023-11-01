IND vs SL Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023; Check full details here

IND vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 33rd ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the IND vs SL match on Thursday (Nov 2), at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

How to book tickets for India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match?

To book the India vs Sri Lanka match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

What is the price for the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs Sri Lanka starts at Rs 1,500.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs Sri Lanka match?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

How to book IND vs SL tickets on BookMyShow?

The BookMyShow website says, "Match 33, India takes on Sri Lanka. A history of nine encounters, where both teams have claimed four wins each includes a memorable final and a semi-final. Recalling their last clash, in the 2019 ICC World Cup, India overpowered Sri Lanka and won by seven wickets. Brace yourselves for another exhilarating chapter in their rivalry as they vie for supremacy on this grand stage."

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book India vs Sri Lanka tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs Sri Lanka match tickets. However, the latest update shows that due to high demand, you might be put into the queue.