IND vs SA Live Streaming APP for free: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs South Africa LIVE

IND vs SA Live Streaming APP for free: Sunday will be an intense showdown as the top contenders in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India and South Africa, go head-to-head at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India has maintained an impeccable record in the tournament, securing victories in all seven matches. Their flawless performance has not only earned them the first spot in the points table but also ensured their early qualification for the semi-finals.

The spotlight now shifts to the most anticipated encounter of the tournament, scheduled for Sunday (Nov 5). Following convincing victories in their recent matches, both teams enter the showdown with elevated morale.

South Africa triumphed over New Zealand in the previous match with a substantial 190-run margin, while India dominated Sri Lanka, securing a massive 302-run win. Despite these impressive performances, neither team is inclined to underestimate their opponent as both are poised to approach the match with strategic precision, aiming to claim victory on this crucial day.

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

South Africa- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is India vs South Africa match to be played? - Date

The India vs South Africa match will be played on Sunday (Nov 5).

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs South Africa match will be played? - Time

The India vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs South Africa match be played?- Venue

The India vs South Africa match will be played at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of India vs South Africa match?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa match can be watched on Star Sports Network.

IND vs SA World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs South Africa match online?

The India vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa (SA) Temba Bavuma (C), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

