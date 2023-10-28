IND vs ENG Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs England World Cup 2023; Check full details here

IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: India will lock horns with England in the 29th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the IND vs ENG match on Sunday, October 29, at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs England World Cup 2023 match.

How to book tickets for India vs England World Cup 2023 match?

To book the India vs England match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com/

What is the price for the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs England starts at ₹1,500.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs England match?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs England World Cup 2023 match.

How to book IND vs ENG tickets on BookMyShow?

The BookMyShow website says, "With eight intense ODI World Cup clashes, England holds a four-win edge, including a memorable tie in 2011. A rivalry etched since the inaugural 1975 World Cup, these cricket giants lock horns again. In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, England won by 31 runs, giving India their only defeat in the league stage. As history and passion collide, brace for another epic chapter in this intense cricket saga."

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book India vs England tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs Bangladesh match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs England match are booked, and the match is already sold out.

