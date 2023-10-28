IND vs ENG Live Streaming: How to watch India vs England World Cup 2023 match live in India on mobile & TV

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Hosts India will take on England in the 29th game as they look to take a berth in the semifinal with a win. Rohit Sharma and Co will enter the field with a win against New Zealand. Meanwhile, England lost to Sri Lanka in the previous game. Their road to the semifinal is difficult.

The upcoming match between India and England is also highly anticipated as India has not had a win against England in ODI World Cup matches since 2003.

However, England did not live up to its reputation as the best white-ball team this World Cup season. They have won only once in five games and stand ninth in the points table. Furthermore, they have a poor record against India on Indian soil.

The Men in Blue have been in phenomenal form from the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Although they faced difficulty for the first time in their match against New Zealand, they rode home a four-wicket win. While all batters are in great form, the bowlers have added firepower to the squad.

Jos Buttler-led England did not perform well as defending champions. Sri Lanka bowled the England team for 156 runs and won the game by eight wickets. The defending champions have witnessed embarrassing losses in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for India vs England match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details: How To Watch

When is the match between India and England in the World Cup 2023?

India and England will clash in the 29th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, October 29.

What time will the match between India and England World Cup 2023 start?

The India vs England match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 29.

Which venue will host the India vs England match in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the India vs England match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the India vs England World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs England, the 29th World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch the India vs England World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the India vs England, the 24th World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

(With inputs from agencies)