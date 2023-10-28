IND vs ENG Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue, head-to-head records for India vs England in ODI matches

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head: India will clash with defending champions England in an epic battle on October 29. Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the highly-anticipated match on Sunday, commencing at 02:00 pm IST.

Rohit Sharma and Co have had an impeccable winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2023. Their collective brilliance has been a sight to behold in each match. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are spearheading the batting charts, Bumrah and Shami have excelled with the ball.

Meanwhile, the nightmare continues for England after they lost to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their previous matches. Their hopes of retaining the World Cup title hang by the thread after four losses in five matches.

England faces a do-or-die situation, where any further loss could eliminate their World Cup aspirations. Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: India vs England, 29th match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date: Sun (Oct 29)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dawid Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali/Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head Stats

India and England have previously clashed in 106 ODI matches. India holds an edge against England as the Men In Blue have won 57 games, while England has won 44.

In the ODI World Cup, India vs England matches have always been thrilling. Out of eight encounters, India has won three, England has won four, and one ended in no result.

However, in the recent ODIs, England has struggled against India. In the last five ODI encounters, India has won three games, including a 2-1 series victory in the previous bilateral ODI series in July 2022. However, India has not won a World Cup match against England since 2003.

The 2011 World Cup match between India and England, which ended in a tie, was a nail-biting game. In the last World Cup 2023 match, England defeated India by 31 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)