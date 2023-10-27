MS Dhoni reveals how and when he decided to retire from international cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, broke a billion hearts. While the country was celebrating Independence Day, Dhoni’s shock retirement call paused time and had the world talking. Speaking at an event held in Bengaluru, India’s greatest ODI skipper revealed under what circumstances he decided to retire from international cricket.

After losing the 2019 World Cup semifinal to New Zealand in Manchester, England, India got knocked out. It was then that MS Dhoni, in his mind and heart, decided to hang his boots from international cricket for good. Although Dhoni announced it officially around 13 months after the event, MS admitted he didn’t do it then, as he didn’t feel it was the right moment or time for the same.

India bowled first, and with rain forcing the game to get finished on the reserve day, they tumbled under pressure and failed to cross the line eventually. Chasing 240, India got reduced to 92 for six at one stage, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

The pair stitched 116 runs for the seventh wicket before Trent Boult removed Jadeja to put India’s back against the wall. Dhoni, with his Midas touch, tried his best, but couldn’t do the job, as India got all out on 221.

"It gets difficult to control your emotions when you have lost a close game. And inside, I had made my entire plan. To me, that was the last day I played cricket for India. I took retirement a year later, but the fact is that that day I had retired," MS Dhoni said in Bengaluru.

Retirement an emotional call – Dhoni

For someone who remains as cool on the field as MS Dhoni, losing the semis clash to New Zealand brought tears to his eyes. Dhoni admitted the emotional baggage of that loss was too much to take, and he decided to step aside.

"You are high on emotions. The only thing you've done in the last 12-15 years is play cricket. And then there is no more chance of you representing the country. There are so many people, but only a few get that opportunity. Sportspersons have that. Irrespective of which sport you play, you are representing your country," the former India captain added.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to its joint-most fifth IPL title this season, beating Gujarat Titans in the finals. Although there is no confirmation whether Dhoni will play next year, the indications suggest the veteran keeper-batter will again grace the field with his presence in IPL 2024.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE