The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has been issued a show-cause notice for the floodlight failure during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The incident occurred during the seventh over of India’s chase when their scorecard read 48 for zero. Captain Rohit Sharma was batting at an unbeaten 29 when the players left the field.

"The Odisha Cricket Association is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of the disruption and identify the persons/agencies who were responsible for such lapses and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future," read the notice sent by Siddhartha Das, the director of sports, the government of Odisha.

The notice was sent on Monday morning, with the state government seeking a response from the concerned body within 10 days.

"The findings must be submitted within 10 days upon receipt of this letter," the notice says, adding, "This incident led to a 30-minute suspension of the match, causing inconvenience to players and spectators."

India crush England in Cuttack

While Cuttack had previously made headlines for wrong reasons, the last of which occurred during an India-South Africa T20I game ten years ago, it has hosted 25 international matches to date, including two Tests, three T20Is, and 20 ODIs.

However, on Sunday, India had the better of England at this venue, winning the second One-Dayer by four wickets, bagging the series. India entered the contest on the back of an impressive win in the series opener in Nagpur, and began from where they left.

Asked to bowl first after losing the toss, India leaked runs upfront but kept picking wickets regularly, disallowing England to make the most of their start. Ben Duckett and Joe Root hit respective fifties, while Liam Livingstone entertaine the crowd with a late blitz, Ravindra Jadeja was the star among bowlers, picking three for 35 in ten overs.

Chasing 305, Indian captain Rohit Sharma began attacking from the word go, hitting sixes and fours for fun. Shubman Gill and Rohit stitched a 136-run partnership for the first wicket before Jamie Overton provided a crucial breakthrough. Virat Kohli departed soon after on five, but then Shreyas Iyer and Rohit put India in the driver’s seat with a 70-run partnership.

Rohit completed his 32nd ODI hundred soon after but got out on 119 to Livingstone. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya scored ten runs each, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 11, but it was Axar Patel’s 41* that helped India complete the chase with four wickets remaining.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will host the dead rubber on Wednesday (Feb 12).

(With inputs from agencies)